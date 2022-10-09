LiveNFT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIVENFT)

LiveNFT (LIVENFT) traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One LiveNFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiveNFT has a market cap of $1.55 and approximately $11,275.00 worth of LiveNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiveNFT has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LiveNFT

LiveNFT’s genesis date was August 6th, 2021. LiveNFT’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,000,000 tokens. The official website for LiveNFT is livenft.net. The official message board for LiveNFT is medium.com/@livenfttoken/live-nft-token-the-future-of-nfts-c3d26d34606c. LiveNFT’s official Twitter account is @livenfttoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiveNFT (LIVENFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LiveNFT has a current supply of 92,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LiveNFT is 0.00000005 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://livenft.net/.”

