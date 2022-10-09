Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

