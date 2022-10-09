LuckDao Price Down 92.1% This Week (LUCK)

LuckDao (LUCK) traded down 40% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, LuckDao has traded 92.1% lower against the dollar. LuckDao has a market capitalization of $65,449.41 and $12,852.00 worth of LuckDao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuckDao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LuckDao

LuckDao’s genesis date was August 19th, 2022. LuckDao’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. LuckDao’s official website is luckdao.net. LuckDao’s official Twitter account is @luckdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuckDao (LUCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LuckDao has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LuckDao is 0.00550165 USD and is up 77.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckdao.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckDao directly using U.S. dollars.

