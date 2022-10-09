Lucky Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $264,275.19 (LKC)

Lucky Coin (LKC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Lucky Coin has a total market capitalization of $264,275.19 and approximately $859,656.00 worth of Lucky Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lucky Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lucky Coin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lucky Coin Profile

Lucky Coin’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Lucky Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,976,451,029,924 tokens. The official website for Lucky Coin is luckyico.com. Lucky Coin’s official Twitter account is @lkc_global.

Lucky Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Coin (LKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucky Coin is 0.00000013 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $809,182.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckyico.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lucky Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lucky Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

