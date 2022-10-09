Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,590,935.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,590,935.70. In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590,935.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,590,935.70. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.76. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.8634995 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

