Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,762. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

