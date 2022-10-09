Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.70.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$66.50 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$64.49 and a 1 year high of C$113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 9.4799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 57.33%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.