Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.57. 24,249,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

