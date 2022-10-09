Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,752.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,059 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.21. 3,467,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

