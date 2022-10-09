Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3,111.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

