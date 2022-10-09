Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 484 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,597. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

