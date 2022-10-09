Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. 1,825,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

