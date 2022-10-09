Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 4,320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

