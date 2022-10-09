Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.56. 216,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,095. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.88 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

