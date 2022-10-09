Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.15. 3,197,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,662. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average is $143.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.