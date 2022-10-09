Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 21,255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,077,000 after acquiring an additional 808,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 688,172 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,494,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,855,000 after buying an additional 1,801,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,574,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. 1,144,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

