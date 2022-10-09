Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.43.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $957.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
