Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $81.24. 11,632,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,580,981. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.