Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 18,101,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.