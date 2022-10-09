Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,850,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,822. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

