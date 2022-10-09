Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $247,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,262. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

