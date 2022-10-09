Marion Wealth Management Buys 469 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.55. 2,759,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

