Marion Wealth Management Buys 8,830 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,085,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,804. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.