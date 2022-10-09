Marion Wealth Management Sells 5,502 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marion Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

