Marion Wealth Management Sells 6,279 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marion Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. 3,655,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.