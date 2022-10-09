Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.49% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $91,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MLM traded down $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.25. The stock had a trading volume of 318,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.20 and its 200 day moving average is $341.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

