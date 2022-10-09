Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Medallion Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
MFIN stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.
Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 139.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 104.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
