MELX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,034.00 (MEL)

MELX (MEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, MELX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. MELX has a market cap of $87,952.98 and $23,034.00 worth of MELX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELX token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MELX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MELX Profile

MELX was first traded on September 30th, 2018. MELX’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 tokens. The official message board for MELX is medium.com/melxnetwork. MELX’s official Twitter account is @melxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELX’s official website is melx.io.

Buying and Selling MELX

According to CryptoCompare, “MELX (MEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELX has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 20,300,314.30090721 in circulation. The last known price of MELX is 0.00433241 USD and is up 92.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://melx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.