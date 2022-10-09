Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $200.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on META. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.35.

META stock opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $132.44 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,097. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

