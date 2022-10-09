Meta Rewards Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MRT)

Meta Rewards Token (MRT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Meta Rewards Token has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Rewards Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Rewards Token has a total market capitalization of $20,503.51 and $35,460.00 worth of Meta Rewards Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Meta Rewards Token

Meta Rewards Token’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Meta Rewards Token’s official Twitter account is @metarewardsbnb. Meta Rewards Token’s official website is metarewardstoken.com.

Buying and Selling Meta Rewards Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Rewards Token (MRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Rewards Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Meta Rewards Token is 0 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,367.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metarewardstoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Rewards Token directly using US dollars.

