Metablackout 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,244.00 (MBT)

Metablackout (MBT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Metablackout token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metablackout has traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metablackout has a total market cap of $29,688.01 and $24,244.00 worth of Metablackout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metablackout alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metablackout Profile

Metablackout was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Metablackout’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metablackout is metablackout.io. Metablackout’s official Twitter account is @metablackout?t=x_djgwvov-t2tgc8oliyla&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metablackout

According to CryptoCompare, “Metablackout (MBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metablackout has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metablackout is 0.00042704 USD and is down -13.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,578.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metablackout.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metablackout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metablackout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metablackout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metablackout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metablackout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.