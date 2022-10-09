METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About METAFLIP

METAFLIP launched on December 1st, 2021. METAFLIP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,843,092,948,303 tokens. The Reddit community for METAFLIP is https://reddit.com/r/metaflip_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. METAFLIP’s official website is metaflip.finance. METAFLIP’s official Twitter account is @metaflip1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. METAFLIP’s official message board is contact-26.gitbook.io/metaflip.

Buying and Selling METAFLIP

According to CryptoCompare, “METAFLIP (METAFLIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METAFLIP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METAFLIP is 0 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaflip.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as METAFLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire METAFLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy METAFLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

