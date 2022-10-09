MiamiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,773.00 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiamiCoin Token Profile

MiamiCoin launched on August 4th, 2021. MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,064,166 tokens. MiamiCoin’s official message board is www.citycoins.co/blog. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @minecitycoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin (MIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stacks Blockchain platform. MiamiCoin has a current supply of 5,566,350,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiamiCoin is 0.00054042 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,582.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

