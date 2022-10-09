Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

