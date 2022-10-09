Minds Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Minds token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Minds has a market capitalization of $743,406.32 and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Minds

Minds launched on August 12th, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 tokens. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Minds is minds.medium.com. The Reddit community for Minds is https://reddit.com/r/minds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minds’ official website is minds.com.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds (MINDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minds has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minds is 0.11498096 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,425.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minds.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

