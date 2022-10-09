Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 16,443 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,972,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,158,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.