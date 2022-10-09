Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 2,634,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.