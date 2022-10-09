Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,615 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,910,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after buying an additional 158,895 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 430,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 489,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,390. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

