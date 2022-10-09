Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 134,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 10,456,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.