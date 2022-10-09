Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,779,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,215,000. Ready Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,239.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 696,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 604,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 2,569,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.29%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

