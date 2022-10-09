Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 44,297 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of IEFA traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,048,307 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.
