Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 8,120 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 104,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 54,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. 22,199,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,156,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

