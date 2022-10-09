Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Mithrilverse has traded down 92.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mithrilverse has a total market cap of $200,057.42 and $20,010.00 worth of Mithrilverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithrilverse token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mithrilverse

Mithrilverse was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Mithrilverse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithrilverse is https://reddit.com/r/mithrilverse. The official website for Mithrilverse is mithrilverse.io. Mithrilverse’s official Twitter account is @mithrilverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithrilverse (MITHRIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mithrilverse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithrilverse is 0.00339844 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $286.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mithrilverse.io.”

