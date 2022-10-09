Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $88.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $145.44 or 0.00748973 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00276423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00138479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00602235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00255890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00281608 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,185,182 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,184,858.24721547. The last known price of Monero is 147.84621557 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $48,131,226.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

