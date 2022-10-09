Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,217 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $61,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.