Monster of God (MONX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,082.00

Monster of God (MONX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Monster of God has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Monster of God has a total market cap of $39,414.34 and approximately $24,082.00 worth of Monster of God was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monster of God token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monster of God Profile

Monster of God launched on January 4th, 2022. Monster of God’s total supply is 2,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,552,000 tokens. The official website for Monster of God is mogwar.io. Monster of God’s official Twitter account is @mogwar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monster of God’s official message board is mogwar.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Monster of God

According to CryptoCompare, “Monster of God (MONX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monster of God has a current supply of 2,400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monster of God is 0.00056687 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mogwar.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster of God directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster of God should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monster of God using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

