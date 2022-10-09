MoonEdge (MOONED) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $426,024.46

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $426,024.46 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonEdge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonEdge Profile

MoonEdge launched on July 27th, 2021. The official website for MoonEdge is moonedge.finance. MoonEdge’s official message board is moonedge.medium.com. MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @moon3dge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonEdge

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonEdge (MOONED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. MoonEdge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MoonEdge is 0.00359291 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonedge.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

