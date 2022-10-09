MOONEYE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ME)

MOONEYE (ME) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MOONEYE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOONEYE has a market cap of $66,344.46 and approximately $73,393.00 worth of MOONEYE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOONEYE has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.97 or 0.99996377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022298 BTC.

MOONEYE Profile

MOONEYE (CRYPTO:ME) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2022. The official website for MOONEYE is www.mooneye.pro. MOONEYE’s official Twitter account is @mooneye_dapp. MOONEYE’s official message board is twitter.com/mooneye_dapp.

Buying and Selling MOONEYE

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONEYE (ME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOONEYE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MOONEYE is 0.00000007 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.mooneye.pro/.”

