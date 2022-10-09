Morgan Stanley Cuts Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €88.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.38.

Arkema stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

