Morgan Stanley Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of KEY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

